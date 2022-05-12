What better time to celebrate a classic album than when it becomes old enough to legally drink? OK, stay with me now, because The Shins’ 2001 album Oh, Inverted World is turning 21, and for this momentous occasion, the band is taking the album on a two-month tour of North America.
Led by singer James Mercer, The Shins helped shape the new millennium of indie-rock love songs with the 2001 release of Oh, Inverted World. Standout songs like “New Slang” and “Caring Is Creepy” seeped deeper into pop culture consciousness when they were featured in the 2004 film Garden State, because who can resist Natalie Portman telling Zach Braff that The Shins will “change your life?”
“Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” Mercer said in a statement. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”
You can relive the nostalgia starting July 12th in San Francisco, before The Shins cross the continent back and forth with these shows that promise a front-to-back performance of the album. Portland’s Joseph are the main support on the tour.
Tickets for The Shins’ Oh, Inverted World — The 21st Birthday Tour go on-sale Friday, May 20th, but you can register for a pre-sale here.
07/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
07/15 — Sacramento, CA@ Memorial Auditorium
07/16 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*
07/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
07/23 — San Diego, CA –@San Diego Civic Theatre
07/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
07/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
07/29 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
08/01 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/02 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
08/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
08/06 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater
08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/20 — Richmond, VA @ The National
08/23 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
08/27 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/29 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
08/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/31 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/02 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
09/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/04 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/06 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Factory
09/08 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
09/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/16 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square