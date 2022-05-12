What better time to celebrate a classic album than when it becomes old enough to legally drink? OK, stay with me now, because The Shins’ 2001 album Oh, Inverted World is turning 21, and for this momentous occasion, the band is taking the album on a two-month tour of North America.

Led by singer James Mercer, The Shins helped shape the new millennium of indie-rock love songs with the 2001 release of Oh, Inverted World. Standout songs like “New Slang” and “Caring Is Creepy” seeped deeper into pop culture consciousness when they were featured in the 2004 film Garden State, because who can resist Natalie Portman telling Zach Braff that The Shins will “change your life?”

“Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” Mercer said in a statement. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”

You can relive the nostalgia starting July 12th in San Francisco, before The Shins cross the continent back and forth with these shows that promise a front-to-back performance of the album. Portland’s Joseph are the main support on the tour.

Tickets for The Shins’ Oh, Inverted World — The 21st Birthday Tour go on-sale Friday, May 20th, but you can register for a pre-sale here.

07/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

07/15 — Sacramento, CA@ Memorial Auditorium

07/16 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*

07/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

07/23 — San Diego, CA –@San Diego Civic Theatre

07/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

07/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

07/29 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

08/01 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/02 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

08/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

08/06 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater

08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

08/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/20 — Richmond, VA @ The National

08/23 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

08/27 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/29 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

08/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/31 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/02 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

09/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/04 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/06 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Factory

09/08 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/16 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square