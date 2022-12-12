What began as a mysterious Radiohead side project, The Smile has leaned fully into 2022. The trio of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner’s debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, is one of Uproxx’s Best Albums of 2022, and damn it if it doesn’t feel just like a Radiohead release.

The Smile is currently on tour in North America and announced today that a live album from the group will be out this week. Taken from their performance at Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival earlier this summer, the album is aptly dubbed, The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022. It’ll be a digital-only release that drops on Wednesday, December 14. But if you’re reading this before then, The Smile will be broadcasting the performed tracks of the album via their YouTube channel on Tuesday, December 13th at 3 pm EST. It’ll also feature a bonus performance of the song, “Bending Hectic“; the first-ever performance of the song on the evening in which it was actually written.

Watch a trailer for the live album above and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Pana-Vision (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)”

2. “Thin Thing (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)”

3. “The Opposite (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)”

4. “Speech Bubbles (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)”

5. “Free In The Knowledge & A Hairdryer (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)”

6. “The Smoke (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)”

7. “You Will Never Work In Television Again (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)”

The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 is out digitally on 12/14 here.