The Smile Announce A Slew Of 2022 North America Tour Dates

While the world hasn’t gotten a new Radiohead album since A Moon Shaped Pool came out in 2016, The Smile’s A Light For Attracting Attention is one of the best albums of 2022 so far. The trio, of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with drummer Tom Skinner, laid down an excellent guitar-driven collection of tunes like “Thin Thing” and “You’ll Never Work In Television Again” that often feel as macabre and paranoid as Radiohead’s classic musings. Produced by Nigel Godrich, it’s a seriously stunning album and more than just a stopgap in the Radiohead canon.

Today, The Smile announced their first tour of North America and all of the dates will be happening before 2022 comes to a close. Their East Coast run begins in mid-November with dates in Providence, Boston, and New York City, before shooting up to Canada, the Midwest and then ending in on the West Coast for dates in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Fans across the country will get a chance to experience the band’s new album live and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 17th at thesmileband.com. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

11/14 — Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

11/16 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/20 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein

11/23 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/25 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/26 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/28 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

11/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/01 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/03 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/04 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

12/06 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/08 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

12/10 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/14 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/16 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

12/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium