The Smile Announce A Slew Of 2022 North America Tour Dates

While the world hasn’t gotten a new Radiohead album since A Moon Shaped Pool came out in 2016, The Smile’s A Light For Attracting Attention is one of the best albums of 2022 so far. The trio, of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with drummer Tom Skinner, laid down an excellent guitar-driven collection of tunes like “Thin Thing” and “You’ll Never Work In Television Again” that often feel as macabre and paranoid as Radiohead’s classic musings. Produced by Nigel Godrich, it’s a seriously stunning album and more than just a stopgap in the Radiohead canon.
Today, The Smile announced their first tour of North America and all of the dates will be happening before 2022 comes to a close. Their East Coast run begins in mid-November with dates in Providence, Boston, and New York City, before shooting up to Canada, the Midwest and then ending in on the West Coast for dates in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Fans across the country will get a chance to experience the band’s new album live and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 17th at thesmileband.com. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
11/14 — Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
11/16 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/20 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein
11/23 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/25 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/26 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/28 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
11/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
12/01 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/03 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
12/04 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
12/06 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
12/08 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
12/10 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/14 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/16 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
12/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium