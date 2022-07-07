Clairo was set to perform at Lisbon’s NOS Alive, but sadly the “Bags” singer wasn’t able to make it. Luckily, The Strokes swooped in with their set at the festival and covered her song “Sofia,” from her critically-acclaimed 2019 LP Immunity. Juliana Casablancas’ voice was drenched in Auto-Tune, and the guitars are so Strokes-y that it sounds like their song.

Just a couple of days ago, Clairo was joined by Phoebe Bridgers on the stage in Milan, Italy at the Carroponte for her song “Bags.” Before the release of her new album Sling, she said in an interview, “This record has changed everything for me, because I was fully going to quit music.” She added: “I was pissed off. I was pissed off that that’s a part of this, and that I’m just supposed to accept the fact that that’s a part of it. I have moments where I wonder if it even matters what I write. I put in so much effort, but is it going to get to a point where I’m just overly sexualized again? You’re so desperate for someone to hear you out that you just let them do it.”

Watch The Strokes perform Clairo’s “Sofia” above.