Currently on a tour in support of I Don’t Live Here Anymore, The War On Drugs have added over 20 new tour dates. The tour — which had already seen a number of dates get rescheduled — was previously set to end in July with a performance at at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival. But now, it will press on until October with the final date at San Diego’s Open Air Theater. The run continues tonight, with a show at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.
Check out the full list of tour dates below with the newly announced ones denoted. Tickets for The War On Drugs Tour are on-sale here.
02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/23 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
02/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/22 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
03/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/27 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/28 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/29 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/30 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
03/31 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
04/02 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
04/04 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
04/05 — Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
04/07 — München, DE @ Zenith
04/09 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
04/11 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
04/12 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena
04/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
04/16 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
04/17 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/20 — Köln, DE @ Palladium
04/21 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
04/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/23 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/26 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *
05/28 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion *
05/29 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion *
05/30 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *
06/02 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre *
06/04 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
06/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
06/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater
06/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
06/10 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff
06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
06/13 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/14 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/15 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022
06/30 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022
07/01 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne
07/01-03 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2022
07/06 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive 2022
07/08 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022
08/28 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *
09/10 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
09/11 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *
09/12 — Portland, ME @ State Theater *
09/19 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre *
09/21 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *
09/24 — Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland *
09/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale *
09/27 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine *
09/29 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *
09/30 — Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery *
10/03 — Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live *
10/04 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
10/05 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live *
10/06 — St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater *
10/11 — San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater *
* newly announced show
The War On Drugs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.