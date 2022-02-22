Currently on a tour in support of I Don’t Live Here Anymore, The War On Drugs have added over 20 new tour dates. The tour — which had already seen a number of dates get rescheduled — was previously set to end in July with a performance at at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival. But now, it will press on until October with the final date at San Diego’s Open Air Theater. The run continues tonight, with a show at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.

Check out the full list of tour dates below with the newly announced ones denoted. Tickets for The War On Drugs Tour are on-sale here.

02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/23 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

02/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/22 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

03/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/27 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/28 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/29 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/30 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

03/31 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

04/02 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

04/04 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

04/05 — Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

04/07 — München, DE @ Zenith

04/09 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/11 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

04/12 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena

04/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

04/16 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

04/17 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

04/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

04/20 — Köln, DE @ Palladium

04/21 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

04/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/23 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/26 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

05/28 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion *

05/29 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion *

05/30 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

06/02 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre *

06/04 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

06/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

06/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater

06/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

06/10 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff

06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark

06/13 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/14 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/15 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022

06/30 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

07/01 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne

07/01-03 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2022

07/06 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive 2022

07/08 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022

08/28 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *

09/10 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

09/11 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

09/12 — Portland, ME @ State Theater *

09/19 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre *

09/21 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

09/24 — Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland *

09/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale *

09/27 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine *

09/29 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

09/30 — Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery *

10/03 — Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live *

10/04 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

10/05 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live *

10/06 — St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater *

10/11 — San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater *

* newly announced show

The War On Drugs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.