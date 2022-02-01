The War On Drugs are on the midst of a tour, but it hasn’t been without snags. They band has had to alter some of their plans for COVID-related reasons, including dropping openers from the trek. Now, the band has some more tour changes to announce, but these ones are good: They’ve rescheduled some dates and added some completely new ones.
A pair of shows in Atlanta and another in Nashville are not set for May 21, 23, and 25, respectively. Those shows immediately precede a run of new dates during the first couple weeks of June, which includes stops in Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, New York, and North Carolina.
Find the band’s upcoming tour dates, which include a stop at Boston’s House Of Blues tonight, below.
02/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/02 — Washington, DC @ Anthem
02/04 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
02/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
02/06 — Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
02/08 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
02/10 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/11 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/15 — St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
02/16 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/18 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
02/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
02/21 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/23 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
02/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/22 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
03/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/27 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/28 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/29 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/30 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
03/31 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
04/02 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
04/04 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
04/05 — Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
04/07 — München, DE @ Zenith
04/09 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
04/11 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
04/12 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena
04/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
04/16 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
04/17 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/20 — Köln, DE @ Palladium
04/21 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
04/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/23 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
05/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
06/04 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^
06/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders ^
06/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
06/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater ^
06/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion ^
06/10 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff ^
06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark ^
06/13 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
06/14 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
06/15 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^
06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022
06/30 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022
07/01 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne
07/01-03 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2022
07/06 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive 2022
07/08 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022
* rescheduled show
^ newly added show
The War On Drugs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.