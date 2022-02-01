The War On Drugs are on the midst of a tour, but it hasn’t been without snags. They band has had to alter some of their plans for COVID-related reasons, including dropping openers from the trek. Now, the band has some more tour changes to announce, but these ones are good: They’ve rescheduled some dates and added some completely new ones.

A pair of shows in Atlanta and another in Nashville are not set for May 21, 23, and 25, respectively. Those shows immediately precede a run of new dates during the first couple weeks of June, which includes stops in Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, New York, and North Carolina.

Find the band’s upcoming tour dates, which include a stop at Boston’s House Of Blues tonight, below.

02/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/02 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

02/04 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

02/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

02/06 — Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

02/08 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

02/10 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/11 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

02/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

02/15 — St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

02/16 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/18 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

02/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

02/21 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/23 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

02/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/22 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

03/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/27 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/28 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/29 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/30 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

03/31 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

04/02 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

04/04 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

04/05 — Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

04/07 — München, DE @ Zenith

04/09 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/11 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

04/12 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena

04/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

04/16 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

04/17 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

04/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

04/20 — Köln, DE @ Palladium

04/21 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

04/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/23 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

05/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

06/04 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

06/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders ^

06/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

06/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater ^

06/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion ^

06/10 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff ^

06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark ^

06/13 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06/14 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/15 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022

06/30 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

07/01 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne

07/01-03 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2022

07/06 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive 2022

07/08 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022

* rescheduled show

^ newly added show

The War On Drugs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.