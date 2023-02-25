Just a few months after The War On Drugs brought back their ‘A Drugcember To Remember‘ benefit shows for the Philadelphia school district, the band has now opened a new charity auction to raise additional funds.

Fans can bid on everything from a five-year “Golden Pass” for headline concert tickets to signed items by Dave Grohl, Beastie Boys, Kim Gordon, Questlove, Nine Inch Nails, and many more. There is also memorabilia for sports fans, as different lots include autographed ones from members of Philly’s sports teams. For more information and to view the complete list of items, visit here.

“There’s no better way to wrap up a long year on the road than with three shows at our favorite club, Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia,” band leader Adam Granduciel shared in a statement last winter. “We are grateful that since 2018, with our fans’ help, our Drugcember to Remember shows have raised money for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. This year will be no different and we can’t wait to cram on that tiny Brenda’s stage, jam with some friends and have three more memorable nights in Philly. See y’all soon xo ag.”

