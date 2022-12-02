After a two-year break, The War On Drugs has announced three new annual benefit shows under the title ‘A Drugcember To Remember.’ Hosted on December 19-21 at Philly’s Johnny Brenda’s, the intimate concerts will raise money for the nonprofit The Fund For The School District Of Philadelphia.

The band is also hosting both a live raffle each night and an auction in January. Items at the auction include “a Golden Ticket good for a pair of tickets to any headline show from The War on Drugs for the next five years, signed memorabilia from Philadelphia professional sports teams, signed instruments from The War on Drugs, signed items from additional esteemed musicians” and more, per a press release.

“There’s no better way to wrap up a long year on the road than with three shows at our favorite club, Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia,” shared band leader Adam Granduciel. “We are grateful that since 2018, with our fans’ help, our Drugcember to Remember shows have raised money for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. This year will be no different and we can’t wait to cram on that tiny Brenda’s stage, jam with some friends and have three more memorable nights in Philly. See y’all soon xo ag.”

Tickets for The War On Drugs’ ‘A Drugcember To Remember’ shows go on sale tomorrow (December 2) at 10 a.m. ET. More information is available here.

