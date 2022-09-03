Them Crooked Vultures Hammerstein 2013
Them Crooked Vultures Perform For The First Time In 12 Years At The Taylor Hawkins Tribute

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute, hosted by Foo Fighters, is underway this Saturday (September 3) in London to honor the late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins. Many major acts are slated to be in attendance, namely members of AC/DC, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Liam Gallagher, and more. In a very special moment, Them Crooked Vultures appeared onstage for their first live performance in 12 years.

Vultures, made up of Josh Homme, John Paul Jones, Dave Grohl, and Alain Johannes covered Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” Queens Of The Stone Age’s “Long Slow Goodbye” and their own record “Gunman.” Grohl later joined Pretenders to perform “Precious,” “Tattoo Love Boys,” and “Brass In Pocket.” Grohl also joined Liam Gallagher to perform “Rock ‘N Roll Star” and “Live Forever,” manning the drums for Gallagher.

In another major moment from the day, Dave Chappelle appeared onstage to discuss his Saturday Night Live appearance in 2020 where Foo Fighters were the special musical guest. He also recalled his experience meeting Taylor Hawkins’s son. “I felt like I met [Taylor] for the first time… It was my first time seeing [Taylor] being a dad. And what a cool f*cking dad.”

Check out footage of Them Crooked Vultures’ first set in twelve years above.

