Last year, Thursday’s Geoff Rickly spoke to us about the through-line he sees connecting literature to heavy music: “I think the post-genres like post-punk and post-hardcore are both very concerned with deconstructing things, and there’s a certain academic slant to it,” he said. After studying the classics in college and writing hard-hitting lyrics in bands for years, he’s publishing his debut novel.

The musician announced today that Someone Who Isn’t Me is arriving in July on author Chelsea Hodson’s new press, Rose Books. The summary describes it as “a feverish journey through the psyche of someone who no longer recognizes himself,” grappling with themes such as substance abuse and self-confrontation. Read the full description of the book below.

Geoff Rickly’s debut novel Someone Who Isn’t Me is a feverish journey through the psyche of someone who no longer recognizes himself. When Geoff hears that a drug called ibogaine might be able to save him from his heroin addiction, he goes to a clinic in Mexico to confront the darkest and most destructive versions of himself. In this modern reimagining of the Divine Comedy, survival lurks in the darkest corners of Geoff’s brain, asking, will he make it? Can anyone?

Someone Who Isn’t Me is out 7/25 via Rose Books. Pre-order it here.