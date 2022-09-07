It’s been 21 years since Thursday released their seminal post-hardcore opus Full Collapse, an album that influenced generations of bands and contained the classic hit “Understanding In A Car Crash.” The Geoff Rickley-led group is celebrating this anniversary with a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl collection.

The box set is limited to only 5,000 copies and spans the whole album across three 10-inch LPs. It also includes a hardcover book and a collection of never-before-seen photos from 2001 and 2002 that were taken by photographer Nathaniel Shannon. “It’s really an honor to see Full Collapse get the deluxe box set treatment for its 20th anniversary,” the New Jersey-native act said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to make sure this little package that captures the feeling of those unforgettable days.”

Thursday have been having a great year. They’ve been playing shows with none other than My Chemical Romance, who have been taking the US by storm with their comeback tour that boasts a setlist jam-packed with hits. The “Welcome To The Black Parade” group unexpectedly received love from Cardi B earlier this year when she shared the iconic 2004 video for “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” on social media, writing in the caption, “They don’t make music like this anymore.”

The limited edition Full Collapse box set arrives 10/28 via Craft Recordings. Pre-order it here.