Tommy Lee is in a little bit of trouble. The Mötley Crüe drummer may have been feeling a little frisky because he shared a full frontal nude on not just Instagram but also Facebook and Twitter. Though he added the caption “Ooooopppsss,” it doesn’t quite seem like a mishap. He hasn’t taken the photos down.

His wife, Brittany Furlan, reacted in the comments, writing, “OH MY GOD.” Machine Gun Kelly, who portrayed Lee in the film The Dirt, also commented, “I’M F*CKIN DYING.” The responses have, of course, been mixed. However, if you’re a Mötley Crüe fan, what did you expect? It has prompted some good memes from surprised followers, though.

the 60 year old ride or die Mötley Crüe stans in Tommy Lee’s comments rn like pic.twitter.com/9dGfveJLoH — 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐞 (@parallelblondie) August 11, 2022

when you open instagram at 3am and you follow tommy lee pic.twitter.com/tWflBenUPl — deidre 🦇 (@secularhazed) August 11, 2022

Opening Instagram and the first thing you see is Tommy Lee's post pic.twitter.com/aKFGReihf1 — Andrew Jones (@AndyJones1988) August 11, 2022

His latest release was his 2020 solo album Andro. And hey, maybe he wanted to see a bump in the sales, and what better way to do it than having the internet talk about your revealing picture for the whole day? It seems to be working. The rock star was also recently at the center of a drama miniseries Pam & Tommy on Hulu, which was about his leaked sex tape with Pamela Anderson.

You can check out the photo at your own risk at this very link.