Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder is in the midst of a solo tour, but he’s not alone, as his backing band consists of Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Josh Klinghoffer (an RHCP member until recently), Andrew Watt, Chris Chaney, and Glen Hansard. A couple days ago, the crew was performing in Newark, New Jersey and while there, Vedder saw an opportunity to continue his feud with Mötley Crüe and took it.

During a Smith drum solo, Vedder said, “That drum kit — that silver, beautiful machine that he is the engine of — does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job, let me just point that out!”

That seems to be a clear reference to Mötley Crüe’s live shows, during which Tommy Lee was famous for elaborate drum set-ups that featured him on a roller coaster track. That caused issues at the band’s farewell concert in 2016, when Lee found himself stuck upside down.

As for what this Vedder/Crüe feud is all about, it has a short but rich history. Basically, Vedder criticized Crüe in a recent interview, Nikki Sixx clapped back, Vedder clapped back at Sixx’s clap-back, and now, here we are.