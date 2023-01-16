TikTok recently debuted a commercial where Tony Hawk is told by a doctor to stop skateboarding, so he uses the social media platform to search for “not so extreme sports.” The commercial doesn’t feature the famed skateboarder capturing a similar high by rocking out with Goldfinger, but it should have.

Over the weekend, Hawk joined Goldfinger on stage at House Of Blues Anaheim in California to perform “Superman,” Goldfinger’s high-energy track from their 1997 album Hang-Ups. It’s best known for its placement on the soundtrack of Hawk’s groundbreaking 1999 video game, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Hawk’s surprise cameo served as a nostalgic time machine for fans:

Rock Sound responded by sharing an interview from last summer with Goldfinger’s John Feldmann, who was reacting to Hawk performing “Superman” with a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack cover band in London (as noted by Brooklyn Vegan at the time):

In September 2020, Hawk released the remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. In the months leading up to that, Feldmann reflected on how the original video game impacted him and Goldfinger.