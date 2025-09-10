Turnstile Did The First-Ever Stage Dive At An NPR Tiny Desk Concert

NPR Tiny Desk Concerts are usually a space for artists to take it down a notch. Instead of that, though, Turnstile went ahead and did the first-ever Tiny Desk stage dive.

The performance, which was shared today (September 10), also features the band drastically reworking their songs to fit the restricted environment. The band leans more on piano and horns here, for example. The five-song set featured all tracks from the new album Never Enough: “Dreaming,” “Sunshower,” “I Care,” “Never Enough,” and “Birds.”

Watch the performance above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates, which kick off next week, below.