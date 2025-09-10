Turnstile Did The First-Ever Stage Dive At An NPR Tiny Desk Concert

NPR Tiny Desk Concerts are usually a space for artists to take it down a notch. Instead of that, though, Turnstile went ahead and did the first-ever Tiny Desk stage dive.
The performance, which was shared today (September 10), also features the band drastically reworking their songs to fit the restricted environment. The band leans more on piano and horns here, for example. The five-song set featured all tracks from the new album Never Enough: “Dreaming,” “Sunshower,” “I Care,” “Never Enough,” and “Birds.”
Watch the performance above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates, which kick off next week, below.
Turnstile’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Never Enough Tour
09/15 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle ~
09/17 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^
09/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann ^
09/20 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs ^
09/21 — Buffalo, NY @ The Outer Harbor at Terminal B ^
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #
09/24 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island #
09/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
09/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
09/28 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park ^
09/30 — Denver, CO @ Project 70 Under the Bridge ^
10/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Exposition Park +
10/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +
10/07 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater +
10/08 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn +
10/10 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park +
10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater +
10/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater +
10/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Lawn +
10/16 — Fort Worth, TX @ Panther Island Pavilion +
10/18 — Miami, FL @ III Points *
10/19 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre +
+ with Amyl & The Sniffers, Speed, Jane Remover
^ with Mannequin Pussy, Speed, Jane Remover
# with Blood Orange, Speed, Jane Remover
~ with Speed, Jane Remover
* festival date
Never Enough is out now via Roadrunner. Find more information here.