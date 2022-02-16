Turnstile Dives Into A Video Game In Their New ‘Underwater Boi’ Video

Baltimore band Turnstile has just released a new music video for “Underwater Boi,” a cut from their third studio album, Glow On (which ranked near the top in the 2021 Uproxx Music Critics Poll, by the way).

Directed by Turnstile’s percussionist and drummer Daniel Fang, “Underwater Boi” sees singer Brendan Yates transform into a video game character, navigating the realm of Second Life, an MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) from the early aughts. This isn’t the first time the band has embraced nostalgia. In January, Turnstile performed “Underwater Boi” as part NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, surrounded by several stuffed animals. The band also performed their songs “Blackout,” “Don’t Play,” “Mystery,” “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection),” and “Alien Love Call.”

When recording Glow On, Turnstile worked with the likes of Blood Orange and producer Mike Elizondo of “In Da Club” fame.

“Mike is a stone-cold professional, like bro was Dr. Dre’s link, from what I gather, I think he was like the only one really allowed to touch the button in the studio besides Dre,” bassist Franz “Freaky” Lyons told Uproxx last year. “I was in the panic room a little bit. But it was everything you would want to comfortably step outside of your comfort zone. It was all a sick-ass learning episode.”

Check out “Underwater Boi” above.