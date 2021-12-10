15.

The Weather Station — Ignorance

After a massive breakout with her third album, Loyalty, Tamara Lindeman has been slowly but steadily building a global following for her sometimes jazzy, orchestral folk music as The Weather Station. Loyalty and a self-titled follow-up in 2017 were both released on North Carolina indie, Paradise Of Bachelors, but for her fifth record, the Toronto-based musician signed with Fat Possum to release one of her best records to date. Ignorance, which Lindeman said was partially compelled by the looming climate crisis, was shortlisted for the Polaris Prize, one of Canada’s most prestigious awards. It is perhaps more frenetic than her past work, stippled with louder percussion, stranger flute, and the increased presence of saxophone and keys. But her piercing lyrical precision is still there, striking vignettes delivered in an alto deadpan that packs an awesome punch, from the very first listen to what will surely be repeat plays in intervening years. – Caitlin White