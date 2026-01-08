We are approaching 20 years of Twenty One Pilots and the duo remains huge: Their 2025 album Breach went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it their second chart-topper and fifth to peak at at least No. 3. The band remains a touring force, too, as they showed on The Clancy World Tour last year. They decided to capture their Mexico City performance, in front of 65,000 fans, for More Than We Ever Imagined, a new IMAX concert film.

It’s set to hit IMAX cinemas worldwide for a limited time starting February 26, with exclusive previews starting February 25. Tickets go on sale on January 15, and more information can be found here.

Aside from the performance itself, the film also offers behind-the-scenes footage, of the band arriving in Mexico City and preparing for the big moment. There’s also exclusive commentary from the duo reflecting on their journey.

In a statement, director Mark C. Eshleman says:

“I have spent the better part of the last 16 years of my life following Twenty One Pilots around the world. I have seen them play clubs that were in the basements of bigger clubs for an audience made up of only the other bands on the bill. I have seen them play those clubs as if they were on a festival stage during a headline slot and then quietly drag their gear up the steps and into a trailer that limped behind our touring van. They would chat for hours, fine tuning the show basically no one saw. Their fingers never leave the pulse of the performance; they swear by preparation and a vision. For More Than We Ever Imagined, we were given the opportunity to capture two perspectives of a Twenty One Pilots performance: over 20 cameras centered around the fans experiencing their show and, the second, the perspective I have had all these years leading up to that sold out stadium in Mexico City, a camera following Tyler and Josh as they take the fundamentals of their show and apply to one of the biggest stages.”

Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, adds, “From building an audience one fan at a time to becoming a global touring force, Twenty One Pilots continue to redefine the magic of concert tours. This all-new film marks their second time bringing a concert experience to cinemas — and their first with IMAX — delivering the scale, sound, and shared energy that make it feel as close to being at the live show as possible.”

