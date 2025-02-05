Since their hit, gold-certified 2018 single “Hunnybee,” Unknown Mortal Orchestra have released the instrumental album IC-01 Hanoi and followed that with the non-instrumental 2023 project V. Now, they’re going back to the instrumental realm: Today (February 5), the group announced IC-02 Bogotá. They also shared a video for “Earth 1,” which features footage from the recording of the album.

The IC series of instrumental albums documents a period spent in a specific city, and in this case, the band made this project in Colombia. A press release describes the project as “possible background music for some strange parties and night drives in your future.”

This comes after a relatively quiet stretch from the group following the release of V. The same year as dropping that album, though, they did have some collaborations with recognizable names: They remixed Wet Leg’s hit “Chaise Longue” and they featured on Portugal The Man’s “Summer Of Luv” from their album Chris Black Changed My Life.

Check out the “Earth 1” video above and find the IC-02 Bogotá cover art and tracklist below.