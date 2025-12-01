Mannequin Pussy have had an excellent past couple years. In 2023, they managed to buy back their masters and re-release their sophomore album, Romantic, on Romantic Records, their own imprint through Epitaph. At the time, they had love for their former label, Tiny Engines, and thanked their new one “for being among our first supporters and for their early belief in our music and secondly for giving us this opportunity.” The prosperity has only continued from there. Their latest album is 2024’s I Got Heaven, which was one of the year’s best-received albums: It was one of the top-ranking projects in that year’s Uproxx Music Critics Poll.

In a new video, Uproxx’s Joypocalypse explains why she considers Mannequin Pussy “essential listening in the realm of contemporary indie rock and punk.”

She says:

“Mannequin Pussy has a very healthy dose of that ferocity and melody in their sound, but where they really shine for me is lyrically. Lyrically, this band can get very cathartic, focusing on themes of rage, grief, heartbreak, insecurities. a healthy dose. They’re vulnerable while maintaining grit.”

She concludes by calling them “a sick band, definitely worth exploring if you’re unfamiliar with their discography.”

Check out the video above.