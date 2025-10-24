A new Florence + The Machine era is upon us. The apex is coming right up, as a new album, Everybody Scream, is coming out on, appropriately, Halloween, October 31. Now, there’s more news fans have been waiting for, as today (October 24), the band announced a tour in support of the album.

The run kicks off in April 2026 and runs through to the end of May. The tour will feature support from Mannequin Pussy, Rachel Chinouriri, Sofia Isella, and CMAT. More information on tickets and pre-sales can be found on the band’s website.

Find the full list of tour dates below.