A new Florence + The Machine era is upon us. The apex is coming right up, as a new album, Everybody Scream, is coming out on, appropriately, Halloween, October 31. Now, there’s more news fans have been waiting for, as today (October 24), the band announced a tour in support of the album.
The run kicks off in April 2026 and runs through to the end of May. The tour will feature support from Mannequin Pussy, Rachel Chinouriri, Sofia Isella, and CMAT. More information on tickets and pre-sales can be found on the band’s website.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
Florence + The Machine’s 2026 Tour Dates
04/08/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*
04/10/2026 — Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena*
04/13/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*
04/15/2026 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*
04/16/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*
04/18/2026 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena†
04/19/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden†
04/21/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden†
04/24/2026 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center†
04/25/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena†
04/28/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena‡
04/29/2026 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center‡
05/01/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena‡
05/02/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena‡
05/04/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center‡
05/05/2026 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center‡
05/07/2026 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena‡
05/09/2026 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena§
05/12/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena§
05/13/2026 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center§
05/15/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center§
05/19/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum§
05/20/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum§
* with Rachel Chinouriri
† with Sofia Isella
‡ with CMAT
§ with Mannequin Pussy
Everybody Scream is out 10/31 via Polydor. Find more information here.