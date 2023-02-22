Vinyl Me, Please have been working on cool stuff lately, from building their own pressing plant to collaborating with the one and only Dolly Parton. Now they’ve announced another cool project.

Truth Is Where It’s At: The Best of Gospel Truth is coming soon, and it’s a collection of six albums from the 1972 gospel imprint on Stax Records. The albums include The Rance Allen Group by The Rance Allen Group, Jesus People by Maceo Woods and The Christian Tabernacle Concert Choir, A Tribute to Mahalia Jackson by Louise McCord, Whatever Happened To Love by Clarence Smith, The Gospel Artistics by The Gospel Artistics, and Blue Aquarius by Blue Aquarius. It’s limited to only 1,000 copies.

Read what VMP’s Director of Music and Truth is Where It’s At executive producer Andrew Winistorfer said in a statement below:

“Truth Is Where It’s At: The Best of Gospel Truth celebrates the diverse sounds cultivated by a short-lived label, unafraid to merge the era’s rock and soul with a spiritual movement and message. From the imprint’s star Bishop Rance Allen to the singular eponymous album of Blue Aquarius, this box set commemorates a short, but inspiring, part of Stax’s history. Like our VMP Anthology series, this box helps you discover lost albums and find them anew, giving attention to albums that deserve to be remastered and remembered.”