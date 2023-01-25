Dolly Parton is pairing up with the popular vinyl subscription service, Vinyl Me, Please, for a unique debut offering. The special option offers the first and limited-edition “Vinyl Me, Parton” dedicated to and curated by the country legend.

“I’m excited to be the first artist for the dedicated Record Of The Month club,” Parton shares in the new teaser video before the cryptic video cuts back to television static.

While it’s still unclear how long the new Parton-focused feature will run for or what it will consist of, it seems next month might give those interested in joining some more concrete answers.

According to the VMP website, fans can join the interest list to be notified when the pre-orders open some time in February. “There will only be a limited number of spots available,” they note.

As for Parton, it’s already been a pretty busy year for her. Between performing on a song from the 80 For Brady soundtrack to working on a gospel track with Dionne Warwick, it seems she has even more scheduled for her career in 2023.

And hey, she’s even been teasing a brand new rock album with Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and more artists on it, so that might even become a vinyl inclusion.

The sign-up for Dolly Parton’s new “Vinyl Me, Parton” project is available here.