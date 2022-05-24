Waxahatchee Teams Up With Wynonna On The Sterling Duet ‘Other Side’

Waxahatchee’s Katie Cruthfield and Wynonna (Judd) represent different generations of Americana music. Now they’ve come together for the first time on a splendid duet entitled “Other Side” which captures both Waxahatchee’s sterling folk and Wynonna’s Nashville country comfort.

Recorded at Wynonna’s farmland outside of Nashville, it’s a hopeful track that looks to turn the page on the death of the Judd matriarch, Naomi, last month. The pair carry each other through the tune and Wynonna explained that it was a powerful experience for her.

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” she said in a statement. “So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

Crutchfield added, “Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world.”

Meanwhile, both artists are heading out on tour this year. Waxahatchee is supporting her 2020 album Saint Cloud and Wynonna is setting out on The Judds: The Final Tour in celebration of her mother’s life and is bringing along like-minded luminaries in Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and Martina McBride.

Listen to “Other Side” above and check out the tour dates for both below.

The Judds: The Final Tour dates

09/30 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/01 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

10/07 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/08 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

10/14 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

10/15 — Huntsville, AL @ Probst Arena @ The Van Braun Center

10/21 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

10/22 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/27 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/28 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/29 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Waxahatchee tour dates

06/09 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

06/10 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

06/11 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium #

06/13 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre #

06/15 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC #

06/16 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap #

06/17 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap #

06/18 — Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival

06/19 — Wilmington, DC @ The Queen $

06/21 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

06/22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park $^

06/23 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall $

06/25 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona $

06/26 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

08/05 — Fishers, IN @ Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

08/06 — Evanston, IL @ Canal Shores Golf Course (with Lucinda Willams)

08/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

08/20 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater @

08/21 — Redmond, VA @ Marymoor Park @

# with Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow

$ with Ohmme

^ with Swearin’

@ with Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, and Fred Armisen