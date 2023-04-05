Wednesday’s ‘Rat Saw God’ Is One Of Early 2023’s Best Indie Albums

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

The most significant change in media and the arts in the past 20 years has been the rise of the internet and social media. Everybody knows this. But what’s overlooked is the second most significant change, which is a direct byproduct of the first: The end of regionalism.

If you’ll allow me a brief self-indulgent tangent: I started my career in media in 2000. I was hired as a general assignment features reporter by my hometown newspaper in Wisconsin, and my plan was to one day work as a columnist for a daily in a mid-sized Middle American market, like Minneapolis or Louisville. That path seemed viable 23 years ago. But it did not happen. Within a few years, I realized — like Tony Soprano with the mafia — that I came in at the end. Regional media was collapsing, and I was trapped inside. Six years later I took a job as a city editor for an alt-weekly for roughly 25 percent less pay, but that paper eventually folded.

Luckily, I was able to escape. But part of me mourns what was lost. Once, I knew the people I was writing for. We walked the same streets, ate at the same restaurants, and bought toilet paper at the same convenience stores. Now the only thing I share with readers is close proximity to electronic devices.

Basically, the same thing happened to indie rock. In the ’80s and ’90s, indie music was associated with places like Minneapolis, Seattle, and Athens, Ga. The bands that came from those cities had a local character that felt distinct from the rest of the country. The Replacements and R.E.M. might have made the same kind of music in a broad sense, but their respective Midwestern and Southern sensibilities provided specific textures that ultimately defined who they were.

That sort of thing doesn’t happen as much anymore now that we are all stuck in the same digital bucket. Does it matter where Big Thief or Alvvays or Japanese Breakfast hail from? Like the rest of us plugged into the matrix, they come from nowhere and everywhere simultaneously. I don’t mean this as a criticism, as this “nowhere and everywhere” feeling is bigger than just music. The URL takeover of IRL is all-encompassing and unavoidable.

I thought about all of this while listening to the excellent new Wednesday album, Rat Saw God, out on Friday, because it cuts against the grain of everything I just wrote. Of its many attributes, what stands out to me the most is how regional it feels. This is the first record I have heard in a long time that feels like it came from somewhere. That somewhere would be Asheville, North Carolina, a palatial community with bountiful trees and fresh mountain air and loads of regional eccentricity. I visited a dozen years ago, and briefly conspired to land a job at the local newspaper so I could move there. (I wonder if that paper is still in business.) Listening to Rat Saw God felt like going back.