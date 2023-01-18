Wednesday is back, and we’re not talking about Netflix’s beloved Wednesday Addams. The indie band wasted no time letting fans know their fourth studio album, Rat Saw God, is on the way. To give them a taste of what’s to come from the spring release, they released its lead youthful single, “Chosen To Deserve.”

Lead vocalist Karly Hartzman shared that another southern rock band inspired the song: “[‘Chosen To Deserve’] is a writing exercise I gave myself to try to recreate the iconic song ‘Let There Be Rock’ by Drive-By Truckers.”

As a songwriter, Hartzman was sure to clarify, “But with my own experiences from growing up and f*cking around and getting into stupid sh*t.”

The band partnered with the director Spencer Kelly for the track’s official video. Hartzman shared, “[The video] shows the setting of my upbringing and antics. My parents’ neighborhood in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Lake Myers RV Resort.”

Watch the full video above. Continue below for the album cover and full tracklist for Rat Saw God.

1. “Hot Grass Smell”

2. “Bull Believer”

3. “Got Shocked”

4. “Formula One”

5. “Chosen to Deserve”

6. “Bath County”

7. “Quarry”

8. “Turkey Vultures”

9. “What’s So Funny”

10. “TV In The Gas Pump”

Rat Saw God is out 4/7 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.