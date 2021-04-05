Weyes Blood Drops A New ‘Titanic Rising’ Bonus Track, ‘Titanic Risen’

Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) has stayed mostly out of the spotlight since releasing her beloved album Titanic Rising in 2019. She hasn’t been doing nothing, though. She featured on Zella Day’s “Holocene,” which dropped earlier this year. She also provided significant contributions to Tim Heidecker’s 2020 album Fear Of Death. Now she has taken a moment to look back on Titanic Rising by releasing a bonus cut from the album, “Titanic Risen.”

The song was previously released as a Titanic Rising bonus track but only on Japanese editions of the album. “Titanic Risen” made its debut in the US earlier this year, when it could be heard while exploring a sunken ship in the Roblox Titanic video game.

Around this time last year, Mering shared a video for “Wild Time” and noted that she was working on a new album that she intended to release in 2021, writing, “In other news, as you may have assumed, I am canceling all of my headline shows for 2020, but I’m beginning to work on my next album that will come out in 2021 — a different time, when hopefully we can see each other face to face once again.”

Listen to “Titanic Risen” above and revisit our review of Titanic Rising here.