This summer, Whitney announced a new album, Small Talk. They have big plans for supporting it, too: Today (September 10), the band announced a world tour, including North American dates that start in March 2026. Tickets are available on the band’s website.

They also shared the single “Back To The Wind.” The band’s Julien Ehrlich says of the song:

“I think what’s stuck with me most about ‘Back To The Wind’ is the way the imagery ended up unfolding across the instrumental. In the past we’ve always insisted that each word on a lyric sheet so deliberately leads you back to the sentiment of the hook that it almost leaves no room for imagination. With ‘BTTW’ it felt more compelling to steer the second half into a series of images that might mean something different to each person that hears it. And since this was the first song we wrote for the record I think it informed the way we pushed ourselves to explore and dig deeper lyrically overall. Also Max’s guitar solo goes crazy.”

Watch the “Back To The Wind” video above. Below, find the Small Talk cover art and tracklist, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.