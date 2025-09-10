This summer, Whitney announced a new album, Small Talk. They have big plans for supporting it, too: Today (September 10), the band announced a world tour, including North American dates that start in March 2026. Tickets are available on the band’s website.
They also shared the single “Back To The Wind.” The band’s Julien Ehrlich says of the song:
“I think what’s stuck with me most about ‘Back To The Wind’ is the way the imagery ended up unfolding across the instrumental. In the past we’ve always insisted that each word on a lyric sheet so deliberately leads you back to the sentiment of the hook that it almost leaves no room for imagination. With ‘BTTW’ it felt more compelling to steer the second half into a series of images that might mean something different to each person that hears it. And since this was the first song we wrote for the record I think it informed the way we pushed ourselves to explore and dig deeper lyrically overall. Also Max’s guitar solo goes crazy.”
Watch the “Back To The Wind” video above. Below, find the Small Talk cover art and tracklist, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Whitney’s Small Talk Album Cover Artwork
Whitney’s Small Talk Tracklist
1. “Silent Exchange”
2. “Won’t You Speak Your Mind”
3. “The Thread”
4. “Damage”
5. “Dandelions”
6. “Islands (Really Something)”
7. “In The Saddle”
8. “Evangeline” Feat. Madison Cunningham
9. “Back To The Wind”
10. “Small Talk”
11. “Darling”
Whitney’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
09/13/2025 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/16/2025 — Brisbane @ Crowbar
10/17/2025 — Melbourne @ Corner Hotel
10/18/2025 — Sydney @ SXSW, Tumbalong Park
11/02/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
11/02/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle (Early Show)
02/06/2026 — Paris @ Gaite Lyrique
02/07/2026 — Lyon @ Epicerie Moderne
02/08/2026 — Milan @ Magnolia (main room)
02/10/2026 — Geneva @ Antigel Festival 2026
02/11/2026 — Munich @ Hansa 39
02/12/2026 — Berlin @ Lido
02/14/2026 — Copenhagen @ DR Studie 2
02/15/2026 — Hamburg @ Knust
02/17/2026 — Brussels @ AB Ballroom
02/18/2026 — Utrecht @ Tivoli Vredenburg (Pandora Hall)
02/19/2026 — Cologne @ Gebäude 9
02/21/2026 — Dublin 1 @ The Academy Dublin
02/22/2026 — Manchester @ Band on the Wall
02/24/2026 — Glasgow @ The Art School
02/26/2026 — Bristol @ Electric Bristol
02/27/2026 — London @ Hackney Church
02/28/2026 — London @ Hackney Church
03/07/2026 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/08/2026 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
03/11/2026 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
03/12/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/13/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
03/14/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
04/07/2026 — Kingston, NY @ Assembly
04/08/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/09/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/10/2026 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/11/2026 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/12/2026 — Portland, ME @ The State Theatre
04/14/2026 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
04/15/2026 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
04/16/2026 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe
04/17/2026 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
04/18/2026 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
Small Talk is out 11/7 via AWAL. Find more information here.