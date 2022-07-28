Indie

Whitney Continue To Expand Their Sonic Palette With ‘Twirl’ And ‘Blue’

Music News Editor

Whitney launched their new era in June by announcing the album Spark and sharing the lead single “Real Love,” which showed the duo heading in a more pop-inspired direction than their previous output. Now, they offer two new songs today, “Twirl” and “Blue,” that sees Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek continuing to explore different styles; “Twirl” is a meditative and lush tune while “Blue” is a more upbeat bit of soulful indie-pop.

The duo says of “Twirl,” “With ‘Twirl,’ John Congleton and Brad Cook really created the framework for us to explore a new palette. What started as a simple love song grew into a wider take on human connection that we feel lucky to have made.” They added of “Blue,” “We wrote ‘Blue’ at what I would now call ‘peak isolation’ in the beginning of 2021. In hindsight it’s clear that we were attempting to manifest a different set of circumstances through the fantasy of love.”

When Whitney initially announced the album, they also unveiled a set of tour dates, with a North American run spanning from late September to late October.

Check out the videos for “Twirl” and “Blue” above.

Spark is out 9/16 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.

