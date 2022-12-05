Red Hot Chili Peppers have been incredibly active this year and show no signs of slowing down. Following the release of not one, but two full length albums, RHCP have announced a slew of 2023 tour dates in both North America and Europe. Dubbed The Global Stadium Tour, it begins on March 29th, 2023 in Vancouver and the Chili Peppers have corralled a slew of very high profile support acts.

Who Are The Openers For Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘The Global Stadium Tour?’

This is a fairly decorated list of opening acts that will join Red Hot Chili Peppers on The Global Stadium Tour in 2023. For starters, The Tonight Show house band and live hip-hop pioneers The Roots are one of them. As are NYC rock legends The Strokes, the Annie Clark-led St. Vincent, future funk bassist Thundercat, proto-punk luminary Iggy Pop, the recently reunited The Mars Volta, indie pop shredder King Princess, and Canadian folkie City and Colour.

These are going to be some seriously stacked concert bills. Take a look at the full tour schedule below, with a guide as to which opening act will appear at each tour stop. Tickets will be available here.

03/29/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *~

04/01/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #~

04/06/2023 — Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^~

04/08/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^~

04/14/2023 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~

05/12/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Snap Dragon Stadium >+

05/14/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^+

05/17/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^+

05/19/2023 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival =

05/25/2023 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^+

06/18/2023 — Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop =

06/21/2023 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy <

06/24/2023 — Odense, DK @ Tinderbox =

06/26/2023 — Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände <

06/30/2023 — Leuven, BE @ Rock Wercther =

07/02/2023 — Milan, IT @ I-Days =

07/06/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live =

07/08/2023 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool =

07/11/2023 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~

07/14/2023 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

07/17/2023 — Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues =

07/21/2023 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

07/23/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park %~

^ with The Strokes

< with Iggy Pop

% with The Roots

# with St. Vincent

> with The Mars Volta

* with City And Colour

+ with Thundercat

~ with King Princess

= festival date

Red Hot Chili Peppers is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.