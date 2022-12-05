2022 has been a terrific year for Red Hot Chili Peppers. Their first album of the year, Unlimited Love, was their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium, while their other new album, Return Of The Dream Canteen, topped out at a respectable No. 3. Now, they’re getting ready to keep the fun going into 2023, as they announced a tour today.

Their run extends from March to July and includes dates in North America and Europe. They’re being joined by an awesome roster of openers, too, as supporting on various dates will be The Roots, St. Vincent, The Strokes, Thundercat, King Princess, The Mars Volta, Iggy Pop, and City And Colour.

Check out the full list of shows below.

03/29/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *~

04/01/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #~

04/06/2023 — Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^~

04/08/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^~

04/14/2023 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~

05/12/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Snap Dragon Stadium >+

05/14/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^+

05/17/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^+

05/19/2023 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival =

05/25/2023 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^+

06/18/2023 — Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop =

06/21/2023 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy <

06/24/2023 — Odense, DK @ Tinderbox =

06/26/2023 — Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände <

06/30/2023 — Leuven, BE @ Rock Wercther =

07/02/2023 — Milan, IT @ I-Days =

07/06/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live =

07/08/2023 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool =

07/11/2023 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~

07/14/2023 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

07/17/2023 — Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues =

07/21/2023 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

07/23/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park %~

^ with The Strokes

< with Iggy Pop

% with The Roots

# with St. Vincent

> with The Mars Volta

* with City And Colour

+ with Thundercat

~ with King Princess

= festival date

