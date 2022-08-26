Since the ’80s, Rick Rubin has been consistently praised and hailed as one of the most important producers in music. One of his most frequent collaborators is Red Hot Chili Peppers, as he’s produced all of their albums since their 1991 breakthrough Blood Sugar Sex Magik (except for 2016’s The Getaway, which Danger Mouse produced). That said, Josh Klinghoffer, RHCP’s guitarist for The Getaway and 2011’s I’m With You, didn’t see Rubin as an asset.

In a recent interview with VWMusic, Klinghoffer was asked about his takeaway from his time as a Chili Pepper. He teased some strong feelings, saying he’s “incredibly conflicted” about his output with the band because with both albums he was a part of, “producers got in the way of us truly making great music or a great record.”

He didn’t mention Danger Mouse by name but he did call out Rubin directly, saying, “I like almost all of the songs that we wrote together, but seldom did we capture them in the best way. I will say that in the case of I’m With You, I feel Rick Rubin was way more a hindrance than a help. He told me once, ‘I just want to help the songs be the best they can be.’ I should’ve said, ‘Well, then get your driver to come and get you.'”

Check out the interview here.