Who Is Opening Sylvan Esso’s ‘No Rules Tour?’

Sylvan Esso has finally announced they will be going on tour for their fourth album, No Rules For Sandy. The project was released this past August. Their North American tour will include pitstops, including the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. The No Rules Tour will kick off this summer on June 14 in North Carolina.

The duo, whose real names are Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, 23-city tour will feature artists like GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza as openers.

The tour will also have some international dates in Toronto, the UK, and Amsterdam. Tickets for the highly anticipated event went on sale early last week.

Here are the tour dates below.

06/14/2023 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/15/2023 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/16/2023– Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/18/2023 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/01/2023– Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/02/2023 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

07/03/2023 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

07/04/2023 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

07/06/2023 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

07/07/ 2023 – Lisbon, PT @ Alive Festival

07/08/2023 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

8/04/2023 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/08/2023 – Toronto, ON @ History %

08/09/2023 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green %

08/11/2023 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem %

08/12/2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %

08/14/2023 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

08/15/2023 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! #

08/17/2023 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

08/18/2023 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

08/19/2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory #

08/22/2023 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

08/24/2023 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield #

0825/2023 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #

08/27/2023 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

08/30/2023 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

08/31/2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

09/01/2023 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar #

09/07/2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #

09/08/2034 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

09/09/2023 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera Theatre #

09/10/2023 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

* w/ GRRL

% w/ Dehd

# w/ Indigo De Souza