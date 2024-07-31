Indie Mixtape 20: Why Bonnie Levels Up On ‘Wish On The Bone’

Blair Howerton’s songs of ache and self-exploration develop with a new purpose on Wish On The Bone. Howerton’s debut album under the moniker Why Bonnie, 90 In November, looked in the rearview mirror at her childhood in Texas. Accompanied by an earthy twang, Why Bonnie relished in the memories of bygone days as she adjusted to her new home base in New York.

On the forthcoming follow-up, she adapts that intimacy to a bigger stage. She now incorporates a bevy of instrumental details to buttress her tales of longing, rather than relying on a more sparse sonic palette. It’s a “level-up” in every way, a disarming record that sees Why Bonnie simultaneously expanding and refining their sound.

Ahead of the record’s release next month, Howerton sat down with Uproxx to talk about Sheryl Crow, the Roman Colosseum, and being an ancient history nerd in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Easy, breezy, beautiful, Covergirl.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As music for the easy, breezy, beautiful covergirl inside us all.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Sheryl Crow – she’s like the angel on my shoulder, my muse, and my mom all wrapped into one. Her music is so nostalgic and comforting to me and I never get tired of hearing her sing. I’m holding back tears every time I hear “If It Makes You Happy”. In fact, that’s exactly what happened at work last night while I was taking someone’s order.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Combination plate #2 at Los Tios in Houston, Texas.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Probably Alex G at Mohawk in Austin October 2019. It was one of my last nights living there and I got to say goodbye to so many people I loved while singing along to some of my favorite songs.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Real shocker but “If It Makes You Happy” by Sheryl Crow.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

The difference between Kosher Dill and Polish Dill pickles. Turns out Polish dill pickles have garlic in them. Thanks Google <3

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

There was a DIY venue in Detroit called Trumbullplex that allegedly held a wake for Harry Houdini back in the day. The place was 1000% haunted and I didn’t sleep much but cool spot! We also once stayed in a basement while the couple that lived there was very dramatically breaking up upstairs. The impetus of the fight? Us staying there.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

Probably NYC or Austin because I get to see so many faces I love in the crowd. I really want to play Rome so I can live out my Lizzie McGuire fantasy but I don’t know if the Colosseum will book us.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Start therapy sooner.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

More of a hobby than a talent but I’m a huge ancient history nerd.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

The protection of Palestinian people and their land because I don’t support genocide.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

AI should only be used to make funny generated images or cover letters – not music.

You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.

Not to be redundant but… Sheryl Crow… Alex G, Charli XCX, Beyonce, Broken Social Scene at the Roman Colosseum.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?

Probably Recess Therapy – the guy who interviews kids. Or look at this russian.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My college besties and I got matching hand fan tattoos that ended up kind of looking like pizzas and while it’s not anything particularly artistic, I’ve grown to love it.

What is your pre-show ritual?

We get in a circle to “turn off” for 10 seconds and then “turn back on”. It’s definitely just a silly inside joke at this point but people think we’re praying sometimes.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Anton Yelchin <3 saw him in “House of D” when I was 11 and I fell so hard. First celebrity death that actually brought me to tears too. Love you forever, Anton <3

You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?

Tough question but probably a private cruise around the Mediterranean with my fiance. Or Japan.

What is your biggest fear?

Top 3 – The dark, tight spaces, sharks. Honorable mentions – amnesia, heights, public humiliation, and getting stabbed.

Wish On The Bone is out 8/30 via Fire Talk. Find more information here.