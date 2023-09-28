Here Is Wilco’s ‘Tour To Infinity’ Setlist

Wilco is set to release their album Cousin on Friday, September 29, but the band is currently headlining a fall US tour in support of Cruel Country, their album from May 2022 that Uproxx‘s Steven Hyden reviewed as “their best in more than a decade.”

On August 1, Wilco announced Cousin alongside the single “Evicted,” produced by Cate Le Bon. The Jeff Tweedy-led group spent the rest of August and early September touring overseas. On Monday, September 25, the US leg of Tour To Infinity began in Wichita, Kansas and continued on to Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday, September 26. The next scheduled date is Thursday, September 28, at South Side Ballroom in Dallas, Texas before hitting Austin, Texas on Friday, September 29.

Next week will feature back-to-back-to-back dates at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on October 4, 5, and 6. The run is scheduled to wrap on October 27 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

According to fans who attended Wilco’s September 26 show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, below is the setlist that can be expected (as chronicled on setlist.fm).

1. “Pittsburgh”

2. “Handshake Drugs”

3. “I Am My Mother”

4. “Cruel Country”

5. “I Am Trying To Break Your Heart”

6. “Kamera”

7. “Side With The Seeds”

8. “Hummingbird”

9. “Bird Without A Tail” / “Base Of My Skull”

10. “Cousin”

11. “Misunderstood”

12. “Evicted”

13. “Impossible Germany”

14. “Jesus, Etc.”

15. “California Stars” (Billy Bragg & Wilco cover)

16. “The Late Greats”

17. “Heavy Metal Drummer”

18. “A Shot In The Arm”

Encore

19. “Falling Apart (Right Now)”

20. “Via Chicago”

21. “Spiders (Kidsmoke)”