Who Is Opening Wilco’s 2023 Fall Tour?

Wilco’s Cousin album has fans on the edge of their seats waiting for the Chicago-based band’s full-length return. Thanks to the release of their latest track, “Evicted,” produced by Cate Le Bon, supporters know that Wilco isn’t playing around with the forthcoming project. The group began touring around Europe, the US, and Mexico in August. But their 2023 fall tour, Tour To Infinity, is slated to be a completely different experience.

The tour will formally kick off on September 26 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Across the 21-show dates, Wilco has announced that a few special guests will join them on the road.

Learn more about Wilco’s 2023 fall tour, including the openers, tour dates, and more.

Who Is Opening Wilco’s Tour To Infinity?

My Brightest Diamond

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Shara Nova is best known for her work under the musical moniker My Brightest Diamond (MBD). Last month, she released her new single, “Black Sheep.” But MBD’s breakout moment in the industry was her 2014 album, This Is My Hand. The 10-track project features standout tracks “Lover Killer” and “Pressure.” Throughout My Brightest Diamond music, the Arkansas native looks to weave her classical music training with blends of rock, art pop, and electronic.