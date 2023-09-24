Who Is Opening Wilco’s 2023 Fall Tour?

Wilco’s Cousin album has fans on the edge of their seats waiting for the Chicago-based band’s full-length return. Thanks to the release of their latest track, “Evicted,” produced by Cate Le Bon, supporters know that Wilco isn’t playing around with the forthcoming project. The group began touring around Europe, the US, and Mexico in August. But their 2023 fall tour, Tour To Infinity, is slated to be a completely different experience.
The tour will formally kick off on September 26 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Across the 21-show dates, Wilco has announced that a few special guests will join them on the road.
Learn more about Wilco’s 2023 fall tour, including the openers, tour dates, and more.
Who Is Opening Wilco’s Tour To Infinity?
My Brightest Diamond
Singer and multi-instrumentalist Shara Nova is best known for her work under the musical moniker My Brightest Diamond (MBD). Last month, she released her new single, “Black Sheep.” But MBD’s breakout moment in the industry was her 2014 album, This Is My Hand. The 10-track project features standout tracks “Lover Killer” and “Pressure.” Throughout My Brightest Diamond music, the Arkansas native looks to weave her classical music training with blends of rock, art pop, and electronic.
Nina Nastasia
Los Angeles native Nina Nastasia is a music veteran. The folk singer and songwriter found early fame in the early 2000s following the release of her debut album, Dogs. Since then, Nastasia has maintained a spirited support base that led to her dropping 2002’s The Blackened Air, 2003’s Run to Ruin, 2006’s On Leaving, 2007’s You Follow Me with Jim White, and 2010’s Outlaster before going on hiatus. Last year, she returned with the release of Riderless Horse and has continued to share new music.
Tour To Infinity Dates
Here are the dates for the Tour To Infinity:
09/25 — Wichita, KS @ Wave *
09/26 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
09/28 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
09/29 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *
10/01 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *
10/03 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
10/08 — Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival
10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *
10/13 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *
10/14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*
10/16 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
10/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
10/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^
10/22 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
10/23 — Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^
10/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
10/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^
10/27 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
12/02 — Wed. Dec. 6 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)
+ w/ Anna Miekie
* w/ My Brightest Diamond
^ w/ Nina Nastasia
Cousin is out 9/29 via dBpm Records. Find more information here.