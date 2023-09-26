Wilco‘s classic album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot was memorialized last year with a special box set that reminded listeners how much they loved the Chicago band. Lucky for them, Wilco is back with new material, courtesy their forthcoming album Cousin.

“I’m cousin to the world,” Jeff Tweedy explained about the record in a statement. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage. It’s this feeling of being in it and out of it at the same time.”

With the release just a few days away, here is everything we know about Cousin.