Wilco‘s classic album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot was memorialized last year with a special box set that reminded listeners how much they loved the Chicago band. Lucky for them, Wilco is back with new material, courtesy their forthcoming album Cousin.
“I’m cousin to the world,” Jeff Tweedy explained about the record in a statement. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage. It’s this feeling of being in it and out of it at the same time.”
With the release just a few days away, here is everything we know about Cousin.
Release Date
Cousin is out 9/29 via dBpm Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Infinite”
2. “Ten Dead”
3. “Levee”
4. “Evicted”
5. “Sunlight Ends”
6. “A Bowl And A Pudding”
7. “Cousin”
8. “Pittsburgh”
9. “Solider Child”
10. “Meant To Be”
Singles
First, Wilco shared “Evicted” as the lead single, a buoyant ballad with melancholy lyrics: “Maybe I’m a whistle on a lonely old train / I’m crying all the time / Listen to the sound getting further away / Fading deep into the night.” That was followed by the upbeat title track, which depicts a fight between family.
Artwork
The artwork is a beautiful portrait of melting plant life. Check it out below.
Tour
Wilco have been on currently on a lengthy run all over the United States since August. Find the remaining tour dates below.
09/26 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
09/28 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
09/29 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *
10/01 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *
10/03 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
10/08 — Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival
10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *
10/13 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *
10/14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*
10/16 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
10/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
10/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^
10/22 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
10/23 — Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^
10/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
10/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^
10/27 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
12/02 — Wed. Dec. 6 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)
* w/ My Brightest Diamond
^ w/ Nina Nastasia