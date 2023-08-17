In 2018, Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy published his debut book Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back). It was followed by 2020’s How To Write One Song. He recently announced his forthcoming book World Within A Song: Music That Changed My Life And Life That Changed My Music, and now he’s shared dates for a book tour.

The book, arriving in November, is, in Tweedy’s words, “the one I probably would have written first if I were more ambitious, and if I had been a little more clear-eyed about what I care most for in this world…Other people’s songs.” In the book, he rhapsodizes about songs by he Replacements, Joni Mitchell, Otis Redding, Billie Eilish, Mavis Staples, the Velvet Underground, and more.

Find the book tour dates below.

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ The Athenaeum Theater

11/06 — New York, NY @ Congregation Beth Elohim *

11/07 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

11/08 — Washington, DC @ Sixth & I

11/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Walnut Hills High School Auditorium ^

11/10 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Rackham Auditorium %

11/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

11/13 — Live Talks LA [VIRTUAL] #

* with Amanda Petrusich

^ with Nathan Salsburg

% with April Baer

# with Nick Offerman

World Within A Song: Music That Changed My Life And Life That Changed My Music is out 11/7 on Dutton. Find more information here.