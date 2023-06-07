Wilco Will Bring ‘Cruel Country’ To The US On A Fall 2023 Tour

Last year, Wilco returned with their new album, Cruel Country. after celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.
They’ll be hitting the road this fall. On Tuesday, June 6, the band announced tour dates in the United States to follow their stints in Europe and the United Kingdom. It kicks off in Kansas at the end of September and ends in Arkansas at the end of October. There’s an additional date in Mexico in December.
Find the full tour dates below.
08/10 — Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten
08/12 — Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival
08/14 — St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada
08/16 — Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella
08/17 — Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
08/19 — Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival
08/20 — Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival
08/22 — Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini
08/24 — San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival
08/25 — Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival
08/27 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg [SOLD OUT]
08/28 — Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
08/30 — London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
08/31 — Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/02 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/03 — Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
09/05 — Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
09/06 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+
09/08 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]
09/09 — Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +
09/25 — Wichita, KS @ Wave *
09/26 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
09/28 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
09/29 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *
10/01 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *
10/03 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
10/08 — Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival
10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *
10/13 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *
10/14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*
10/16 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
10/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
10/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^
10/22 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
10/23 — Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^
10/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
10/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^
10/27 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
12/02 — Wed. Dec. 6 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)
+ w/ Anna Miekie
* w/ My Brightest Diamond
^ w/ Nina Nastasia