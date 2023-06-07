Wilco Will Bring ‘Cruel Country’ To The US On A Fall 2023 Tour

Last year, Wilco returned with their new album, Cruel Country. after celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.

They’ll be hitting the road this fall. On Tuesday, June 6, the band announced tour dates in the United States to follow their stints in Europe and the United Kingdom. It kicks off in Kansas at the end of September and ends in Arkansas at the end of October. There’s an additional date in Mexico in December.

Find the full tour dates below.

08/10 — Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten

08/12 — Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival

08/14 — St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada

08/16 — Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella

08/17 — Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros

08/19 — Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/20 — Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival

08/22 — Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini

08/24 — San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival

08/25 — Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival

08/27 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg [SOLD OUT]

08/28 — Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

08/30 — London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

08/31 — Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/02 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/03 — Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

09/05 — Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

09/06 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+

09/08 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]

09/09 — Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +

09/25 — Wichita, KS @ Wave *

09/26 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

09/28 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

09/29 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *

10/01 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

10/03 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

10/08 — Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

10/13 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

10/14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

10/16 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

10/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

10/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

10/22 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

10/23 — Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

10/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

10/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

10/27 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

12/02 — Wed. Dec. 6 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

+ w/ Anna Miekie

* w/ My Brightest Diamond

^ w/ Nina Nastasia