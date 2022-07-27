This fall, Wild Pink will release their fourth full-length album, ILYSM. ILYSM was co-produced by the band’s vocalist and guitarist John Ross, along with with Justin Pizzoferrato (Pixies, Body/Head, Speedy Ortiz) and Peter Silberman of The Antlers. The album will contain appearances from J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, Yasmin Williams, and Samantha Crain

Ahead of the album, Wild Pink have revealed the title track.

“This song, like a few others on this record, takes place where I live and the field next to it,” Ross said in a statement. “A full moon will light up all the rooms here in a way I’ve never really seen and I feel like this song wrote itself a little bit. This album is about love in its many forms and this song in particular is a metaphor for love and obsession.”

To support ILYSM, the band will embark on an international tour, beginning shortly before the album’s release.

Check out “ILYSM” above and the album’s cover art and tracklist, as well as the tour dates, below.

1. “Cahooting The Multiverse”

2. “Hold My Hand” Feat. Julien Baker

3. “Hell Is Cold”

4. “ILYSM”

5. “St. Beater Camry”

6. “Abducted At The Grief Retreat”

7. “War On Terror”

8. “Simple Glyphs”

9. “See You Better Now”

10. “Sucking On The Birdshot”

11. “The Grass Widow In The Glass Window”

12. “ICLYM”

10/12 — Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs) *

10/13 — Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios *

10/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

10/16 — Washington, DC @DC9*

10/17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*

10/18 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

10/20 — Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe*

10/21 — Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery*

11/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/09 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

11/10 — Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

11/11 — London, UK @ Pitchfork London

11/12 — Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

11/13 — Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

11/14 — Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar

11/16 — Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/17 — Luzern, CH @ Schuur

11/18 — Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

11/19 — Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette

11/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset

11/21 — Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

11/22 — Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt

11/25 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*

11/26 — Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles*

11/27 — Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch*

11/28 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

11/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7Th Street*

12/01 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

12/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

12/03 — Boise, ID @ The Shredder*

12/04 — Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*

12/05 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

12/07 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

12/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*

12/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner*

12/11 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

12/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

12/14 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk*

12/15 — Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

12/17 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement*

* with Trace Mountains

ILYSM is out 10/14 via Royal Mountain. Pre-save it here.