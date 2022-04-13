Wild Pink Share ‘Q. Degraw,’ A Stomping, Six-Minute Rocker Of A Single

Wild Pink is now a bit over a year removed from the release of their most recent album, A Billion Little Lights (which Uproxx’s Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen both named one of their favorite albums of 2021 on Indiecast). Now, the John Ross-led group is back with a new six-minute single, “Q. Degraw,” which is driven by aggressive rock stomp while still featuring the group’s signature airiness.

Ross says of the song, “This song is about my experiences with some health problems and how an extremely stressful situation can sharpen your focus on what’s important in life. It’s also about how that stress can sometimes cause you to dissociate from yourself.”

He previously noted the late-2021 single “Florida” “puts a period at the end of the A Billion Little Lights sentence, in my mind,” so it would seem “Q. Degraw” perhaps kicks off a new era for the group.

Listen to “Q. Degraw” above and find Wild Pink’s upcoming tour dates below.

04/21 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (Oxford Pennant Stage)

04/22 — Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

04/23 — Athens, OH @ Lobster Fest

04/24 — Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

04/26 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

04/27 — Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360

04/28 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Karl Hall

05/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

05/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

05/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

05/07 — Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround *

05/08 — Durham, NC @ Hayti Center *

05/09 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

05/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

05/12 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub *

05/13 — Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre *

05/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

05/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

05/18 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

05/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church *

05/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club *

05/23 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

05/24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

05/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

05/27 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

05/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café *

05/31 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

06/02 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *

06/03 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall *

06/04 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral *

06/05 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

* supporting Antlers