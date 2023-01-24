King of country music and well-documented cannabis connoisseur Willie Nelson is using his concert organizing skills to coordinate an epic birthday for himself. To commemorate the musician’s 90th birthday, the guitarist will bring his Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert to the Hollywood Bowl in California.

Willie Nelson’s birthday concert is set to take place across two days, April 29th and 30th. Although Nelson is known for his signature country sound, the lineup will feature performances by a range of other musical artists, including Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, Neil Young, and Snoop Dogg.

Other rumored guests for the concert include Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, and Ziggy Marley.

General admission tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, January 28 at 1 p.m. ET. However, Capital One, Visa, and Mastercard holders will have access to a pre-sale on Wednesday, January 25 at 1 pm ET. To purchase tickets, click here. For more information about the event, weekend bundles, and more, click here.

