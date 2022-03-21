Country icon Willie Nelson has announced this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour, a 19-show run featuring rotating openers including Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes, ZZ Top, The Avett Brothers, Larkin Poe, and more.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Nelson said in a statement.

Check out the dates, with the line-up for each show, below.

06/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

06/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

07/01 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

08/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

08/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe