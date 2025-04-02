One of the most fun bands around is Winona Fighter. Take “You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers,” a highlight from this year’s My Apologies To The Chef. First off, great title. Also, instead of making a music video about how life as a touring band can be monotonous, the pop-punk trio instead focused on the good stuff, like the energetic reception they get from fans every night.

“We love being able to give fans a behind the scenes look at a Winona Fighter show day with the new ‘You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers’ music video,” singer Coco Kinnon said in a statement. “I think it really shows listeners what we are all about on and off the stage. Lots of laughs pre + post show, but during the shows it’s a ball of energy and fun. Maybe it will even inspire a few skeptics to come out and experience a show themselves. It was really cool making a video that was 100 percent in our element. No directing needed, just us doing our things and our fans showing off how they know best!”

Winona Fighter also announced new “Second Course” dates for the Yes, Chef Tour, which you can see below.