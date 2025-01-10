Ahead of the release of their debut album, My Apologies To The Chef, Nashville punk band Winona Fighter have released a high-energy new song.

“R U Famous” is about “someone who always tries to see what they can get out of people doing well in their music career,” singer Coco Kinnon said. “I think the term is called a ‘starf*cker’ but I don’t think you can say that in an article haha! But that’s seriously what it’s about. It’s a situation I think unfortunately happens to a lot of up and comers, and something that has happened to us via a person we thought was a friend.” The message might be venomous, but the song itself is sugar-sweet punk.

The video for “R U Famous” was put together by We’re All Gonna Die productions, who “did an amazing job at really bringing our Tony Hawk Pro Skater aesthetic to life,” Kinnon raved. We had so much fun being a couple of Y2K bros for the day but I’m okay never wearing low rise pants ever again… like ever.”

Check out the “R U Famous” video above, while the dates for Winona Fighter’s Yes, Chef Tour can be found below.