In 2023, Wisp emerged as a new face of modern shoegaze, and now she’s continuing to build momentum with her latest single, “Save Me Now.”

The track is as atmospheric as it is heavy, and Wisp says of it:

“‘Save me now’ represents the desperation for attention, sometimes mistaken as love, when you are in a lonely and vulnerable place. It’s about being infatuated with the idea of a savior that blindly leads you to making sacrifices on your wellbeing.”

In an Alternative Press interview earlier this year, Wisp said of working on her debut album (which has yet to be announced), “It’s definitely a very hard challenge going from writing singles to making a cohesive album just because the songs have to make sense together, and I want my album to tell a story. […] I’m sticking to the ethereal, fairy tale-esque stuff [that] circulates around Greek mythology, the mermaids and the angels, and I really want to incorporate more mystical creatures into my music, which will be fun to experiment with.”

Beyond that, Wisp is currently preparing to perform at Bonnaroo next weekend and tour with System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, and Avenged Sevenfold.

Listen to “Save Me Now” above and revisit our 2024 interview with Wisp here.