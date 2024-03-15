Singer and songwriter Wisp is sweeping up the indie rock music scene. The San Francisco, California native’s song, “See You Soon,” which was released in January has already racked up massive numbers. Now, Wisp is ready to share something most hardy for their eager fan base.

Today (March 15), Wisp is moving forward with their plans to dominate the genre starting with their debut EP, Pandora. Although the 6-track project isn’t due out until April, the next slice of Wisp’s discography is already out. To support the new reveal, Wisp dropped their latest delightfully disorienting single, “Enough For You,” which seems to be inspired by Deftones.

In a statement, Wisp shared the meaning behind the record. “‘Enough for you’ is about feeling undeserving for others because of how you perceive yourself due to insecurity and shame,” they said. “The lyrics are from the perspective of a person who has contradicted themselves into believing the negative perception of their own is how everyone else views them as well.”

Listen to “Enough For You” above. Continue below for the EP artwork, tracklist, and Wisp’s upcoming tour dates.