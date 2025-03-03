Following a busy run that saw Yeule release the albums Glitch Princess in 2022 and Softscars in 2023, they’re coming back with another album: It was announced today (March 3) that Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is set for release on May 30. There’s a new single out now: “Skullcrusher.”

Yeule notes they’re inspired by Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński and says in a statement:

“I wanted to bring homage to my life as a painter with this album. For me, Beksiński portrays so beautifully, with utmost care, the entities that crawl through his dystopian, tranquil landscapes. The nature of painting as a medium is a reflection of my emotions, both violent and gentle. A fleeting moment of time in my life, transcribed with paint and trapped in time.”

Watch the “Skullcrusher” video above and find the Evangelic Girl Is A Gun cover art and tracklist below, along with Yeule’s upcoming tour dates, which were also announced today.