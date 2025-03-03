Following a busy run that saw Yeule release the albums Glitch Princess in 2022 and Softscars in 2023, they’re coming back with another album: It was announced today (March 3) that Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is set for release on May 30. There’s a new single out now: “Skullcrusher.”
Yeule notes they’re inspired by Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński and says in a statement:
“I wanted to bring homage to my life as a painter with this album. For me, Beksiński portrays so beautifully, with utmost care, the entities that crawl through his dystopian, tranquil landscapes. The nature of painting as a medium is a reflection of my emotions, both violent and gentle. A fleeting moment of time in my life, transcribed with paint and trapped in time.”
Watch the “Skullcrusher” video above and find the Evangelic Girl Is A Gun cover art and tracklist below, along with Yeule’s upcoming tour dates, which were also announced today.
Yeule’s Evangelic Girl Is A Gun Album Cover Artwork
Yeule’s Evangelic Girl Is A Gun Tracklist
1. “Tequila Coma”
2. “The Girl Who Sold Her Face”
3. “Eko”
4. “1967”
5. “VvV”
6. “Dudu”
7. “What3vr”
8. “Saiko”
9. “Evangelic Girl Is A Gun”
10. “Skullcrusher”
Yeule’s 2025 Tour Dates
07/01 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
07/02 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
07/05 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre
07/09 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
07/11 — Paris, France @ Le Trabendo
07/10-12 — Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is out 5/30 via Ninja Tune. Find more information here.