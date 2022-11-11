We often talk about darker, maltier, bolder beers when fall rolls around. We wax poetic on how stouts, porters, and dark lagers are all perfectly warming autumn sippers. But sometimes drinkers don’t want to drink a beer that fits into a seasonal box. They simply want a beer with a little kick. A beer with slightly (or extremely) higher alcohol content. The kind of beer where you only need to drink one or two and you’re toasty and snug from the inside out. To find these higher-ABV gems we turned to professionals. We asked a few well-known brewers and craft beer experts to tell us the one high-alcohol, warming beer that they’ll be imbibing this season. And even though it’s fall, the answers we got back included double IPAs, triple IPAs, black IPAs, Belgian ales, and other *seemingly* lighter beers. If you’re on the lookout for a warming, high-octane fall beer that doesn’t necessarily fit the mold of what a fall beer should be (although, to be fair, some do!), this is the list for you. Keep scrolling to see all of their potent picks! To Øl Black Malts & Body Salts Jody Valenta, co-president and COO of Roadhouse Brewing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming ABV: 9.9% Average Price: $7.99 for a 12-ounce bottle Why This Beer? To Øl Black Malts & Body Salts is my pick. This imperial black India Pale Ale with coffee added is so complex, but still somehow balanced, and each sip is worth the conscious exercise of allowing yourself to truly experience it.

Russian River Pliny the Elder Amy Cartwright, co-founder of Independence Brewing in Austin, Texas ABV: 8% Average Price: $6.99 for a 16.9-ounce bottle Why This Beer? Because of the couple of times I’ve been able to have it, Pliny the Elder. The combination of Amarillo, Simcoe, and Simcoe is so piney and grapefruity. It’s delicious and potent, yet drinkable 8% ABV. Sure to give you a warm feeling this fall. More Brewing Tri-Clamp & Gasket Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin ABV: 10% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Stout isn’t the only style to warm the body. As of late, I’ve been reaching for Triple IPAs for the higher-octane nights. More Brewing’s Tri-Clamp & Gasket is a 10% hazy triple IPA that does just the job. Rather than robust chocolate and roasty notes of normal higher ABV beers, this IPA wows you with complexity of Amarillo, Citra, Strata, and Idaho 7 hops. St. Bernardus Abt 12 Daniel Gadala-Maria, brewer at Finback Brewery in Glendale, New York ABV: 10% Average Price: $19.99 for a four-pack Why This Beer? Drier examples of Belgian dark strong ale, like Rochefort 10 or St. Bernardus Abt 12, are not only my favorite warming, higher ABV beers; they’re my favorite beers overall. Specifically, St. Bernardus Abt 12 with Flavors of toast, nuts, and dried fruits (e.g., raisins and figs) define this yeast-and-malt-driven style. Paired with some cocoa-dusted almonds, there’s nothing better.

Duvel Belgian Golden Ale Aaron Halecky, brewmaster at Great Basin Taps & Tanks in Reno, Nevada ABV: 8.5% Average Price: $16.50 for a four-pack Why This Beer? Duvel from Duvel Moortgat. This is The One. Seriously. Like Neo in the Matrix. This is pretty much one of my favorite beers of all-time. The flavors and aromas of fruity pear-like esters, and herbal and floral hop character, coupled with the mild phenolic and perfumy alcohol characteristics is a concoction from heaven itself. I especially love the highly carbonated and extremely dry finish of this beer. It has such great drinkability but will warm you up quickly so slow-your-roll with this gem. Samuel Adams Utopias Chris Spinelli, co-founder and brewer at Roc Brewing in Rochester, NY ABV: 28% Average Price: $239.99 Why This Beer? Samuel Adams Utopias is a great warming fall beer. Every year it’s a little bit different, but some things remain the same. This includes the ridiculously high alcohol content and flavors. The consistent dark fruit, maple, and vanilla come through in all releases. Tributary Mott the Lesser Joe Rinaldo, brewer at Allagash Brewing in Portland, Oregon ABV: 10.5% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Mott the Lesser, a Russian imperial stout from Tributary Brewing. This beer is always special, and I try to have a bottle or two stashed away for when I am craving something boozy and cozy. Rich chocolate flavors, roasted malts, warmth from ABV, and barrel-aging (*see Batch 12 (Fall 2019): Apple Brandy, port, Madeira, Jamaican rum barrels), this beer is one of my favorites. Unibroue La Fin Du Monde Ryan Joy, lead brewer at Green Flash Brewing Company in San Diego ABV: 9% Average Price: $11.99 for a four-pack Why This Beer? When the temperatures start to fall outside, one of my go-to styles to drink is Belgian Tripels. One of my favorite Tripels is La Fin Du Monde from Unibroue. Amazing yeast-driven aroma and flavor of spice and ripe banana all packed in a remarkably light and easy-drinking beer. And at 9% ABV, it’ll warm you from the inside out.