Since summer has literally just ended, you might not feel ready to dive right into darker, maltier, bolder fall beers. We get it and we’re definitely on board for our fair share of lagers and pilsners in these early fall days, but we also plan to turn to bold, rich stouts on the chillier nights to come. Don’t get it twisted. We’re not talking about the barrel-aged behemoth stouts that spent time in bourbon (and other whiskeys) casks. We’re going to save those for the later autumn nights and early winter days. As for right now, we’re opting for fall gateway stouts — the sort perfectly crafted to ease your way into the season. To find the best stouts for early fall, we turned to craft brewers for advice. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks and head to your favorite online retailer or local beer store and pick up some of these gems. Bell’s Kalamazoo Stout Broc Eichhorst, brewer at Sun King Brewery in Indianapolis, Indiana ABV: 6% Average Price: $13.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Bell’s Kalamazoo Stout is a great mid-strength American stout to ease your way into colder weather. At 6% ABV, it drinks like a bigger beer with deep licorice and bitter chocolate flavors, a bit of roast, and a firm hop punch. The dry finish and medium body make you want another.

Goldwater Oats M’gotes Zach Fowle, advanced Cicerone and head of marketing at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix, Arizona ABV: 7.3% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Goldwater Brewing Co. Oats M’gotes is a great fall stout. Aside from having one of the best names in the game, it’s like oatmeal chocolate chip cookies in a glass. A shade sweeter than your classic oatmeal stout, it’s nevertheless light enough to maintain drinkability even when the Arizona summer stubbornly refuses to end. But it would hit the spot anywhere in the US during the fall months. Maine Mean Old Tom Matthew Steinberg, head brewer and co-founder of Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing in Framingham, Massachusetts ABV: 6.5% Average Price: $9.99 for a 16.9-ounce bottle Why This Beer? Maine Beer Co. Mean Old Tom is one of those stouts I have to get every year. Last fall and winter, it was one we all enjoyed thoroughly in the brewery. It’s fairly subtle on the vanilla and coffee which makes this one a winner for my palate. The roasted malts drive this very drinkable stout and make it one of the finest around for fall drinking. Other Half Short, Dark & Handsome Mexican Hot Chocolate Morgan O’Sullivan, co-owner of FlyteCo Tower in Denver ABV: 7.2% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Short, Dark & Handsome Mexican Hot Chocolate from Other Half Brewing Company. If the name doesn’t convince you, how about cacao nibs, vanilla, cinnamon, and a hint of chilies? Add marshmallow and milk sugar and you have the makings of a winner. Sweet, warming, and slightly spicy like a classic Mexican hot chocolate. North Coast Old Rasputin Fal Allen, head brewer at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Booneville, California ABV: 9% Average Price: $9.99 for a four-pack Why This Beer? I have always liked North Coast’s Old Rasputin. The North Coast brewery makes Old Rasputin in the tradition of the ‘imperial stouts of the 18th Century. English brewers supplied the court of Russia’s Catherine the Great with a sturdy oversized stout that would warm them throughout the cold Siberian winters. The beer has a rich and intense impact on the taste buds. Dark Roast coffee and chocolate dominate the flavor with medium levels of ripe dark fruits that complement, there are notes of cherry and plumb mingled with the roastiness. There is a solid Hops bitterness throughout, that coupled with the heat from the higher level of alcohol balances the malt sweetness. Old Rasputin Finishes relatively dry and slightly bitter, inviting you to another sip.

Prison City Wham Whams Chris Spinelli, co-founder and brewer at Roc Brewing Co in Rochester, New York ABV: 9.5% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Wham Whams from Prison City. This beer is just an amazing stout. It is rich, big bodied with toasted coconut and vanilla. That imperial 9.5% ABV will warm you right up on a cool fall day. Prison City received national attention for its Mass Riot IPA, but this stout proves they know their way around a warming, robust stout as well. Coppertail Miriam’s Irish Coffee Stout Adam Cranford, lead brewer at Left Hand Brewing in Longmont, Colorado ABV: 5% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Miriam’s Irish Coffee Stout from Coppertail Brewing Co in Tampa, Florida. I love how the coffee comes across in this stout. It’s a solid stout base, but instead of having the standard ‘coffee’ flavor, you get more nuance from the coffee. Roast-forward but without the harsh acidity and a bit more milk chocolate creaminess than your standard coffee stout. Writer’s Picks: